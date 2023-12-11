Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / Occidental to Acquire CrownRock in $12 Billion Deal

Occidental to Acquire CrownRock in $12 Billion Deal

The Wall Street Journal

Occidental Petroleum has signed a $12 million cash-and-stock deal to acquire the oil and gas producer CrownRock.

Occidental to Acquire CrownRock in $12 Billion Deal

Occidental Petroleum has signed a $12 million cash-and-stock deal to acquire the oil and gas producer CrownRock.

Houston-based Occidental said Monday that it will take on $9.1 billion in new debt and issue $1.7 billion in new shares to finance the transaction, which sees it gaining CrownRock’s 94,000 net acres in the northern part of the Midland Basin in Texas. The acreage is part of the Permian basin, the largest oil producing region in the U.S.

The Wall Street Journal reported in late November that Occidental was in talks to buy CrownRock, which is backed by the private-equity firm Lime Rock Partners.

As part of the deal, Occidental will assume CrownRock’s $1.2 billion of existing debt.

The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.