Ocean Shipping Rates Surge as Red Sea Attacks Continue
SummaryAverage worldwide costs of shipping a 40-foot container rose 23% in the week through Jan. 18 to $3,777, according to Drewry Shipping Consultants, more than doubling in the past month.
Global shipping prices are continuing to rise as Houthi rebels keep up attacks on cargo vessels in and around the Red Sea.
