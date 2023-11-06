The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, a flagship measure of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to tackle air pollution, will be reintroduced in the national capital from November 13-20. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have taken a key decision to reintroduce the odd-even scheme from November 13. It will remain in effect for seven days," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said, while addressing the press.

Rai, while speaking to news agency ANI, said a meeting has been called on November 7 to “have further discussions on how to implement the odd-even scheme." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"There are over 7,000 buses running in Delhi, out of which 1,000 are electric. The frequency of buses and metros has also increased. To reduce vehicular pollution, an odd-even scheme has been started," he said.

On the day when the scheme was announced, Delhi's AQI was as high as 488, falling under the “severe" category.

What happens when the odd-even car scheme comes into effect? Under this vehicle rationing scheme, cars whose number plates end with odd numbers – 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 – will be allowed to ply on odd-numbered dates. In this case, the odd-numbered dates will be November 13, 15, 17 and 19.

On the other hand, vehicles whose number plates end with even numbers – 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8 – will be allowed to ply on even-numbered dates. In this case, the even-numbered dates will be November 14, 16, 18 and 20.

Two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws are exempted.

The penalty for those flouting the odd-even norms was initially set at ₹2,000, but raised to ₹4,000 in 2019. The Delhi Traffic Police is authorised to implement the scheme and impose fines on those violating it.

Notably, the scheme was first introduced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2016. It has drawn mixed views from experts, with some crediting it for reducing the release of vehicular emissions and slashing road congestion during the days when it remains in effect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A section of experts, however, claim that the move does not result in any long-standing benefits. The government should, instead, focus on phasing out polluting fuel-based vehicles and further incentivise the use of CNG and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, an official order issued on November 5 noted that the entry of polluting trucks and other commercial four-wheelers in Delhi would be banned till the air quality improves. Only EVs, CNG vehicles and cars compliant of BS VI norms would be allowed to enter in the national capital."

