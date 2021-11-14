Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik distributed Smart Health Cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in Bargarh district on Saturday. Bargarh is the the 11 districts in the state where the health cards have been distributed.

As many as 3.64 lakh people in the district will be given the health cards under the scheme. On the occasion, the chief minister also mentioned that 3.5 crore people from 96 lakh households in the state would benefit from the Smart Health Card.

Patnaik said, "Bargarh was the sacred land of Goddess Lakshmi and is rice pot of Odisha."

Praising the weavers of Bargarh, the Chief Minister said, "Weavers of Bargarh, like farmers, had given the world a gift of Sambalpuri sarees. I salute the skills of the farmers and weavers of Bargarh. Every life is precious for us, be it a farmer, daily wage labourer or a rickshaw puller - let everyone live with dignity and it is the aim of various welfare programs of the Odisha government."

On Saturday, the Chief Minister has also inaugurated 71 schools in Bijapur which have been transformed under the 5T School transformation programme.

Announcing Saturday's event, the chief ministers office took to Twitter to say, Strengthening public healthcare, CM Naveen Patnaik has launched distribution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana Smart Health Cards in Bargarh. CM also dedicated 71 schools transformed under 5T, inaugurated laid foundations for development projects in the district.

Bargarh is undergoing a significant transformation with 150 ongoing projects worth ₹2,483.18 Cr. The development process has been further boosted with the inauguration of 108 projects worth ₹115 Cr and laying of foundation stones for 42 projects worth ₹179 Cr, the CMO added.

The CM inaugurated various development projects worth ₹300 crore in Bargarh. Similarly, various projects worth ₹2,500 crore are underway in the district, including mega irrigation projects worth ₹2090 crore, which will complete by September 2023.

