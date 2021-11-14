Odisha CM distributes health cards; says 3.5 crore people will benefit

Praising the weavers of Bargarh, the Chief Minister said, "Weavers of Bargarh, like farmers, had given the world a gift of Sambalpuri sarees. I salute the skills of the farmers and weavers of Bargarh. Every life is precious for us, be it a farmer, daily wage labourer or a rickshaw puller - let everyone live with dignity and it is the aim of various welfare programs of the Odisha government."