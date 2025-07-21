Odisha: Congress student wing chief Udit Pradhan arrested in connection with alleged Bhubaneshwar rape case

Udit Pradhan, the chief of Odisha's National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress party, has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape case of a 19-year-old in Bhubaneshwar after the victim filed a complaint. A First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the Mancheswar Police Station.

According to the police, the incident occurred on March 18 night when the accused allegedly slipped an intoxicating substance into the girl’s drink before committing the offence, PTI reported. The incident is reported to have taken place at a hotel in Mancheswar, Bhubaneswar.

“There has been an allegation by a girl student about giving an intoxicated substance in a drink and then of rape in a hotel against one Udit Pradhan. On the basis of the report submitted by the victim, FIR has been registered at the Mancheswar Police Station and the accused Udit Pradhan has been arrested,” ANI quoted the police as saying.

A PTI report noted, “The accused has been booked under various provisions, including rape and criminal intimidation, of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”

What does the complaint say? In her complaint, the student stated that she met two friends at Bhubaneswar's Master Canteen Chowk on March 18. While they were sitting and talking in a car, another man joined them. He introduced himself as Udit Pradhan, the president of the Odisha unit of the NSUI.

“He sat next to me and touched me inappropriately. They then took me to a hotel, checked into a room, and started drinking. I don't drink, so I refused. Udit Pradhan offered me a glass of a cold drink. When I drank it, I started feeling dizzy and asked them to drop me home. I then passed out,” NDTV quoted her as saying.

She added, “When I regained consciousness, I found Udit Pradhan lying next to me. I felt pain and realised something wrong had happened to me.”

“He will be produced in the court on Monday afternoon," Bhubaneshwar DCP Jagmohan Meena told TOI

