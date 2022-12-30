As the New Year approaches, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Friday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.

According to a statement made public by the Office of the Chief Minister, the new increase in DA and DR for officials and retired employees will retroactively take effect on July 1, 2022.

The current rate of DA and DR is 38 per cent as of the most recent revision. The Dearness Allowance has increased for the second time this year.

For state government employees and pensioners, the state government announced a 3 per cent increase in DA and DR in September.

The cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the government provides to public sector employees and pensioners is known as Dearness Allowance (DA).

The DA rate is typically updated every six months by the government. This is done to make up for the inflation-related decrease in the purchasing power of the monthly salary and pension wealth.

It is calculated as a specific percentage of the basic salary, which is then added to the basic salary along with other components like HRA (House Rent Allowance) to create the government worker's total salary.

Recently, the Government of Tripura had also recently announced a 12 per cent increase in DA. As a result, the DA of Tripura state government employees increased from 8 per cent to 20 per cent.

With inputs from PTI