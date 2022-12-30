Odisha hikes Dearness Allowance by 4 per cent for state government employees, pensioners1 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 06:24 PM IST
Odisha government has hiked Dearness Allowance by 4 per cent for the state govt employees and pensioners
As the New Year approaches, the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government on Friday announced a four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for state government employees and pensioners.