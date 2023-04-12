Odisha govt orders closure of schools till 16 April in view of heat wave2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Anganwadi centres and all schools, both govt and private up to class 10th will remain closed from Wednesday till 16th of April
Due to "intense heat wave condition" in the state, the Odisha government has ordered to close Anganwadi centres and all schools, both government and private, up to class 10th from Wednesday to April 16, a release from chief ministers office here said.
