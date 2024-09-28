Odisha imposes 2-day internet ban in Bhadrak amid communal violence

The Odisha government on Saturday, September 28, suspended internet services in the Bhadrak district for 48 hours amid communal violence incidents following social media postings.

The notice issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary Staybrata Sahu states, “It has come to the notice of the State Government that in recent past there have been various violent communal incidents in Bhadrak and Dhamnagar areas due to social media postings."

This order comes after the district administration pointed out that social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, X among others can potentially "inflame communal tension."

The order will remain effective until 2:00AM of September 30. The temporary suspension of telecom services involves prohibition of the use and access of WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other social media services of all Mobile service providers. Furthermore, mobile internet or data services will also remain suspended. The restrictive order is applicable on broadband dial up systems as well and on other such means or modes of transmission.

Deputy Inspector General, Eastern Range, Satyajit Naik on Friday informed news agency ANI that Section 163 of BNSS has been promulgated after incidents of stone pelting surfaced in which several police personnel were injured. Section163 prohibits assembly of more than five people in an area.

Satyajit Naik said, "We have promulgated Section 163 of BNSS in the Purna Bazar area to control the situation and maintain peace in the area," reported ANI. However, the situation has been brought under control and culprits have been identified, according to the police official.

On Friday night, as many as ten platoons of security forces were reportedly deployed to patrol the areas and carry out flag marches. Satyajit Naik added, "We have deployed 10 platoons of forces who are carrying out flag marches in the area. Area domination is also being conducted. Along with that, picketing, patrolling, and other activities to maintain is being conducted by the police.