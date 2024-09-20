Odisha: Police under fire after cops allegedly assault, molest army captain’s fiancée; ‘removed my bra, kicked on chest’

The fiancée of an army captain, who was allegedly assaulted by police in Bhubaneswar, claims mistreatment and violence after seeking help. The woman alleges police officers mistreated her when she sought help while her fiancé lodged a formal complaint against the police.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated20 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Army captain's fiancé accused Bhubaneswar police of assaulting her after she sought to file a complaint against miscreants. -- Representational Picture
Army captain’s fiancé accused Bhubaneswar police of assaulting her after she sought to file a complaint against miscreants. -- Representational Picture

Army captain's fiancé, who was reportedly assaulted and arrested by the Bhubaneswar police on September 15, alleged that she was beaten, kicked, dragged and molested in custody.

The victim, who is a lawyer and runs a restaurant in Bhubaneswar, narrating the horrific incident, said she and her fiancé approached Bharatpur Police Station to file a case after a group of people waylaid the duo on Sunday midnight.

On Thursday, describing how the couple escaped the mob who started fighting with them, the woman, according to HT, said, “A police patrolling vehicle with several cops including female police reached the police station. Then two female officers started pulling my hair and began thrashing me. When I pleaded with them to stop, they dragged me through the corridor of the police station." 

She added, “While one of them was throttling me, I bit her hand. They removed my jacket and tied both my hands with it and they used a scarf to tie both my legs and threw me into a room.”

She further alleged, “Later, a male officer came and continuously kicked on my chest after removing my bra.” This was followed by subsequent assault by the inspector of the police station, who purportedly unzipped his trousers, flashed his genitals and molested her.

On September 16, a first information report (FIR) was filed against her and the army officer. The army officer filed a formal complaint against the police officers on Wednesday at the Bharatpur police station. Following the bail orders of the Orissa High Court on Wednesday, the woman was released who was arrested on charges of assaulting police personnel. 

Five police officers, including inspector Dinakrushna Mishra, have been suspended after the state government ordered a CID probe into the case. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women sought an action taken report from the state Director General of Police in the case.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 12:20 PM IST
Business NewsNewsOdisha: Police under fire after cops allegedly assault, molest army captain’s fiancée; ‘removed my bra, kicked on chest’

