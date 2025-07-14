Odisha news: College principal arrested after student sets herself on fire in Balasore

Bhubaneswar:The principal of a college in Odisha's Balasore district was arrested on Monday in connection with the self-immolation of a female student on campus" data-vars-link-type="Auto" data-vars-page-type="story">campus, police said.

Dillip Ghose, the principal of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, was suspended on Saturday after the B.Ed student attempted suicide by setting herself on fire, alleging inaction over her complaint against her professor, who sexually harassed her.

The state's Higher Education Department in the suspension order said the principal had failed to handle the matter properly and perform his duties.

He was accused of shielding Education Department's HoD Samira Kumar Sahu, who has already been arrested by the police.

"My daughter set herself on fire minutes after coming out of the principal's room. The principal had put pressure on her to withdraw the complaint against the teacher who sexually and mentally harassed my daughter," her father alleged.

A two-member team of the Crime Branch is investigating the incident following outrage across the state.

The Education Department has also formed a three-member committee to inquire into the incident.

President Murmu visits Balasore victim in AIIMS Bhubaneswar President Droupadi Murmu visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on Monday to meet the Balasore victim and assured the family of providing best treatment.

President Murmu arrived at the Bhubaneswar airport today.

Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, while talking to the media about the President's vist said, "The President met the family members of the victim and assured that the best treatment is being given. We have advanced technology, and we are giving the best treatment..."

The father of the victim also thanked the President and said, "I am very grateful to President Droupadi Murmu because she came here to see my daughter's condition. She met us and asked about us and our family... She prayed for my daughter and gave us comfort....The principal has been arrested, but just arresting the principal won't do anything. Those who were in the internal committee, who prepared the report, should also be taken into custody. They killed my daughter to save their college. They should also be arrested"

