Odisha rains: Cyclonic circulation formed; orange alert issued in these districts for 25-26 July. Check forecast2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:20 AM IST
IMD has predicted intense rainfall for 2 days in Odisha due to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected, and warnings have been issued for certain districts. Authorities are on alert and fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall for 2 days i.e. on 25-26 July in Odisha. This comes due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a low pressure and subsequently get the shape of a depression. The cyclonic circulation lays over the Bay of Bengal off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.
