The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense rainfall for 2 days i.e. on 25-26 July in Odisha. This comes due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a low pressure and subsequently get the shape of a depression. The cyclonic circulation lays over the Bay of Bengal off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh.

