The Odisha government has revised school timings for Classes I to XII in view of rising temperatures in the state. As per the new timings, schools will function from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. Furthermore, provisions for drinking water and ORS during upcoming summer months has also been made.

Odisha Minister Nityananda Gond said, "Due to the increasing temperature, our Chief Minister has instructed that schools will function from 6:30 AM to 10:30 AM. We will ensure that students do not face any difficulty due to the rising temperature. Water and ORS will be provided to the students in the school," ANI reported.

Odisha Minister further explained that the decision was made to help students avoid extreme heat during summer months. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave alert across the various regions. In response to prevailing weather conditions, the Ministry of Ayush launched a nationwide awareness drive through its network of institutions.

The initiative to tackle the heat strives to educate people about heatwave prevention measures, as per an official release. To sensitise the public about extreme heat conditions and help them deal with the situation, the Ministry of Ayush with the help of institutes and organisations is conducting awareness sessions. Awareness activities range from distribution of informational materials to promotion of traditional wellness practices backed by scientific evidence.

To safeguard the local population from the adverse effects of rising temperatures, the Jamnagar-based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) has taken proactive steps. ITRA conducted an awareness campaign on March 20 to sensitise the masses about the risks associated with extreme heat.

Odisha weather forecast IMD in its latest press release warned about heat wave conditions between March 27 and April 2.

"There is low to moderate probability of heat wave conditions over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal during some to many days of the week," the press release dated March 20 states. Besides this, IMD issued orange alert as it predicted precipitation, thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds and hailstorms in Odisha until March 22.