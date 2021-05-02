Odisha supplies 3965 MT of oxygen to eight states in 10 days

The Odisha government on Sunday said that it has stepped up the supply of oxygen and has sent 3965 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen in 10 days to eight states including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

“A total of 214 containers carrying 3964.542 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from the four industrial districts of the state by Odisha Police and more are leaving today," said Y. K. Jethwa, additional director general of police in the state.

Jethwa who is also the nodal officer overseeing the logistics and movement of logistics for the transportation said Odisha Police is committed to ensuring that there is no delay in loading and transporting of oxygen and the lifesaving gas is going to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

“As many as 26 tankers were dispatched from Angul with 425.02 MT, 46 from Dhenkanal with 729.25 MT, 60 from Jajpur with 1239.57 MT, and 82 from Rourkela with 1570.702 MT," he said. A dedicated green corridor has been set up with round-the-clock monitoring for oxygen movement.

Of the quantum sent, 64 tankers with 1347.55 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 60 tankers with 1012.489 MT of oxygen were sent to Telangana. Besides, Haryana received 454.592 MT of oxygen, Maharashtra has got 195.76 MT and 168.1 MT of oxygen has gone to Chhattisgarh.

Similarly, 400 MT of oxygen has gone to Uttar Pradesh and 377.52 MT were sent to Madhya Pradesh in the last 10 days. Tamil Nadu has received 98.54 MT of medical oxygen.

Odisha's response comes after chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few of his state counterparts on 22 April and offered to help with oxygen. Besides, Union steel and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in touch with all the steel companies and also with the Odisha administration, and he has directed the steel plants to provide all support in terms of oxygen supply.

