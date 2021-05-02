Odisha supplies 3965 MT of oxygen to eight states in 10 days

Odisha's response comes after chief minister Naveen Patnaik spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a few of his state counterparts on 22 April and offered to help with oxygen. Besides, Union steel and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan is in touch with all the steel companies and also with the Odisha administration, and he has directed the steel plants to provide all support in terms of oxygen supply.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}