Odisha’s 1,814 villages to get 4G by this year: Department of Telecom
- There is a target to cover every village in the country irrespective of the population with at least 4G by December through various USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) projects fully supported and funded by the government of India, reveals Department of Telecom.
All urban areas in Odisha will become 5G connected while 1,814 villages will receive 4G network by December 2023, an official from Telecom department of the state, said on Wednesday. 5G connectivity was launched on January 5 this year in Odisha with services in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar through 510 BTSs (base terminal stations).
