Odisha’s 1,814 villages to get 4G by this year: Department of Telecom

All urban areas in Odisha will become 5G connected while 1,814 villages will receive 4G network by December 2023, an official from Telecom department of the state, said on Wednesday. 5G connectivity was launched on January 5 this year in Odisha with services in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar through 510 BTSs (base terminal stations).

"There is a target to cover every village in the country irrespective of the population with at least 4G by December through various USOF (Universal Service Obligation Fund) projects fully supported and funded by the government of India. Currently, 7113 uncovered villages without 4G will be covered by December 2023 through different projects in Odisha," Department of Telecom's deputy director-general BK Nayak said.

He further elaborated that it is in the roll out phase now to cover all major cities by March this year and all cities and towns by December.

"At present, 13 districts are being served with 5G services by Reliance Jio and nine districts by Airtel 13 districts are being served with 5G services by Reliance Jio and nine districts by Airtel," Nayak also said.

Nayak further stated that according to the census 2011, only 42,425 villages are covered with any type of mobile service (2G, 3G, 4G) out of 51313.

"In Odisha, there are 51313 villages according to the census 2011. Out of which 47677 villages are inhabited. Out of these 47677 villages, the number of villages covered with any type of Mobile services (2G/3G/4G) are 42425 villages only. There are 25115 towers with 74072 BTS. The number of mobile subscribers in the State is 3.32 crores and mobile broadband subscribers are 2.21 crores. Out of 3.32 crores, 2.21 crore are rural and 1.1 crore are urban subscribers," he added.

BK Nayak also said that the overall teledensity in the state is 80 per cent against the National average of around 85 per cent. In Naxalism-hit areas, 483 4G towers were being set up in nine districts at a sanctioned cost of ₹422 crores and the project is being implemented by Reliance Jio, he said.

Under Aspirational District Project, 3933 villages are planned with 2379 (All 4G) mobile towers with approximate cost of ₹1808 crores being implemented by Reliance JIO covering 10 Districts, with a target of November.

(With inputs from ANI)