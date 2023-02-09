Odisha’s 1,814 villages to get 4G by this year: Department of Telecom

"In Odisha, there are 51313 villages according to the census 2011. Out of which 47677 villages are inhabited. Out of these 47677 villages, the number of villages covered with any type of Mobile services (2G/3G/4G) are 42425 villages only. There are 25115 towers with 74072 BTS. The number of mobile subscribers in the State is 3.32 crores and mobile broadband subscribers are 2.21 crores. Out of 3.32 crores, 2.21 crore are rural and 1.1 crore are urban subscribers," he added.

