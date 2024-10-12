Odyssey in Advanced Talks to Buy Honeywell’s Face Mask Unit

Odyssey Investment Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Honeywell International Inc.’s personal protective equipment unit, people familiar with the matter said.

Bloomberg
Updated12 Oct 2024, 01:30 AM IST
Odyssey in Advanced Talks to Buy Honeywell’s Face Mask Unit
Odyssey in Advanced Talks to Buy Honeywell’s Face Mask Unit

(Bloomberg) -- Odyssey Investment Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Honeywell International Inc.’s personal protective equipment unit, people familiar with the matter said.

The private equity firm is putting the finishing touches on a deal that could be announced in the coming weeks, according to the people. The acquisition could value Honeywell’s PPE unit at about $1.5 billion, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and may still be delayed or falter, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Another buyer could also emerge, they said. Representatives for Honeywell and Odyssey declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported in April that Charlotte, North Carolina-based Honeywell was working with an adviser to explore a potential sale of the PPE unit, which offers a range of products including respiratory protection, hearing aids, work boots and face masks.

While such products were in high demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, as governments and populations scrambled to contain the spread of the virus, demand has faded since the end of the crisis. Odyssey has exposure to the market through Protective Industrial Products, a company it agreed to buy from Audax Private Equity in 2020. 

Vimal Kapur, Honeywell’s chief executive officer, has been stepping up efforts to realign the company’s portfolio to focus on aerospace, energy transition and automation systems for buildings and factories. This week, Honeywell announced it was planning to spin off its advanced materials business, which it expects to generate as much as $3.9 billion in revenue in the 2024 fiscal year.  

Shares in Honeywell rose 0.7% to $215 at 2:25 p.m. in New York on Friday, giving the company an market value of about $140 billion.

Honeywell has also been in buying mode over the last 12 months, striking deals for Carrier Global Corp.’s security unit for an enterprise value of about $5 billion and Air Products’s liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment business for $1.81 billion.

--With assistance from Crystal Tse and Matthew Monks.

(Updates with Honeywell shares in penultimate paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 01:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsOdyssey in Advanced Talks to Buy Honeywell’s Face Mask Unit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.