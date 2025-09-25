OfBusiness’ lending arm Oxyzo appoints JP Morgan to raise $150 million
Summary
The funding was led by prominent investors including Tiger Global, Norwest Venture Partners, Matrix Partners and Creation Investments, making it one of the largest ever equity fundraisers in the first round by an Indian startup.
Mumbai: Oxyzo Financial Services, the lending arm of B2B e-commerce startup OfBusiness, has appointed JP Morgan to raise up to $150 million in primary capital, two people familiar with the matter said.
