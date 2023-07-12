In an announcement on Wednesday, it was revealed that official remakes of three iconic Indian films: 'Bawarchi', 'Mili', and 'Koshish' will start soon. Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta from Jaadugar Films, along with Sameer Raj Sippy from SRS Productions, will collaborate to produce these highly anticipated projects.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news, stating that these three films, directed by the legendary filmmakers are considered timeless classics. The original films, 'Koshish' (1972), 'Bawarchi' (1972), and 'Mili' (1975), were directed by Gulzar and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and featured renowned actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna, and Sanjeev Kumar, who delivered career-best performances.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be setting upon this magical journey of making three of our all-time favourite movies in a new form and mould," Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta of Jaadugar Films jointly said. The production team expressed their excitement and acknowledged the responsibility that comes with remaking such celebrated films.

They aim to honour the rich cinematic legacy of these movies while presenting them in a new form and style. Anushree Mehta and Abir Sengupta expressed their commitment to live up to the expectations and responsibilities associated with remaking these masterpieces, which have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Also read: ‘Jawaan' prevue: Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Neil Nitin all praise for Shah Rukh Khan

“I feel movies are about defining moments, interesting enough to share with people, and that’s why I think it’s time we take classic stories and bring them in today’s scenario, with a newer and modern outlook," Sameer Raj Sippy said. He is inspired by his family's filmmaking legacy handed down by grandfather, Shri N. C. Sippy, uncle Romu Sippy and father Raj Sippy. He intends to continue the tradition by bringing these classic stories into a modern context. He believes in the power of defining moments shared through movies and seeks to present these timeless tales with a fresh and contemporary outlook.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has already earned ₹250 crore before release. Here's how

While the cast and crew of the remakes have yet to be announced, the production team is eager to introduce these revered stories to a new generation of audiences.

(With inputs from ANI)