Officials clashed in investigation of deadly Air India crash

Findings of pilot suicide have been controversial and the subject of disagreement between American investigators and other countries. In the case of EgyptAir Flight 990 in 1999, U.S. investigators concluded intentional acts by a pilot caused the crash, while Egypt disputed those findings. In other cases in which no official conclusions have been reached, such as China Eastern Airlines Flight 5735, which crashed in China in 2022, U.S. officials suspect a pilot deliberately crashed the plane.