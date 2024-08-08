Oil Climbs in Recovery Rally While Traders Eye Iran Retaliation

Oil rallied as markets globally recovered from a recent rout and investors remained on edge over the possibility of a retaliatory strike from Iran on Israel.

Bloomberg
Published8 Aug 2024, 02:06 AM IST
Oil Climbs in Recovery Rally While Traders Eye Iran Retaliation
Oil Climbs in Recovery Rally While Traders Eye Iran Retaliation

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as markets globally recovered from a recent rout and investors remained on edge over the possibility of a retaliatory strike from Iran on Israel.

West Texas Intermediate rose 2.8% to settle above $75 a barrel, following a small advance on Tuesday. Crude’s recovery comes after the commodity slumped to seven-month lows amid the recent equities rout. The Bank of Japan moved to reassure markets in the wake of historic volatility after the slump was prompted in part by a mass unwinding of so-called currency carry trades.

Traders are also closely monitoring geopolitical risks. In the Middle East, nations are bracing for a potential Iranian attack on Israel as payback for assassinations of Hezbollah and Hamas leaders. Ukrainian troops also launched a rare cross-border attack into Russia. 

Earlier this week, production was halted in Libya’s largest oil field after the internationally recognized government alleged “political blackmail.” On Wednesday, the country’s National Oil Corporation declared force majeure at the Sharara oil field, which previously pumped 270,000 barrels a day. 

In the US, crude inventories fell 3.73 million barrels, bringing stockpiles to the lowest level since February. Inventories declined for a sixth straight week, the longest streak since January 2022, in a sign that demand for physical barrels remains robust. 

Oil still faces headwinds from faltering demand in China and the US, and the potential addition of supply by the OPEC alliance from next quarter. 

“Those who firmly believe that economic contraction is inevitable will be happy to desert equities and commodities in the foreseeable future,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd. “But the rest, and they are probably the majority, will be reluctant to do so unless genuine signs of recession emerge.”

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 02:06 AM IST
HomeNewsOil Climbs in Recovery Rally While Traders Eye Iran Retaliation

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)

    Tata Steel

    153.85
    03:43 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    3.6 (2.4%)

    Tata Power

    430.25
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    -6.55 (-1.5%)

    Bharat Electronics

    300.25
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    12.95 (4.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sterlite Technologies

    143.95
    03:55 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    11.95 (9.05%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    931.80
    03:45 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    71.15 (8.27%)

    Oil India

    617.95
    03:58 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    46.65 (8.17%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    328.95
    03:59 PM | 7 AUG 2024
    22.75 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,289.00-804.00
      Chennai
      71,257.00-675.00
      Delhi
      70,704.00-319.00
      Kolkata
      70,842.00-741.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue