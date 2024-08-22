Oil Falls to Six-Month Low as Algorithms Exacerbate Selloff

Oil extended its decline to the lowest in more than six months as trend-following algorithmic sellers overlooked a bullish US stockpile report.

Bloomberg
Published22 Aug 2024, 12:15 AM IST
Oil Falls to Six-Month Low as Algorithms Exacerbate Selloff
Oil Falls to Six-Month Low as Algorithms Exacerbate Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its decline to the lowest in more than six months as trend-following algorithmic sellers overlooked a bullish US stockpile report. 

West Texas Intermediate fell more than 2% to trade below $72 a barrel and touch the lowest intraday price since Feb. 5. Momentum-driven trading has exacerbated a recent selloff that pushed prices down more than 5% in the last three sessions. 

Earlier, prices rallied to intraday highs after US crude supplies fell 4.65 million barrels to the lowest since January. While the drawdown signals tightness in the physical market, the data didn’t allay concerns about lackluster demand in the US and China.

Listen to the Here’s Why podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Progress toward a cease-fire in the Middle East has also weighed on crude futures in recent days. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left the Middle East late Tuesday without an accord, but reiterated that Israel had agreed to a “bridging” deal to create space for the two sides to hammer out details. Options markets also are signaling an easing of concerns over hostilities in the Middle East.

Investors are also watching US economic data as lower inflation could lead the the Federal Reserve to ease interest rates — a boon to wider energy demand. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at the central bank’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later this week.

To get Bloomberg’s Energy Daily newsletter into your inbox, click here.

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 12:15 AM IST
HomeNewsOil Falls to Six-Month Low as Algorithms Exacerbate Selloff

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue