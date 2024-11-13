Oil Holds Near November Lows as Traders Brace for Crude Glut

Oil held near November lows, settling near $68 a barrel, as increasingly bearish fundamentals capped the session’s gain.

Bloomberg
Published13 Nov 2024, 02:18 AM IST
Oil Holds Near November Lows as Traders Brace for Crude Glut
Oil Holds Near November Lows as Traders Brace for Crude Glut

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held near November lows, settling near $68 a barrel, as increasingly bearish fundamentals capped the session’s gain. 

In the physical market, a key supply gauge suggests a glut is coming sooner than expected, while timespreads in the futures market are flashing signs of oversupply. Also weighing on oil: OPEC cut its demand growth forecasts for a fourth consecutive month and the dollar hit a one-year high, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive.

Still, a spate of activity in the physical market that sets the Dated Brent benchmark kept oil futures jumpy. London-based Petroineos has so far this month purchased eight crude cargoes, supporting prices at the European close. Brent ended the session below $72 a barrel.

“It’ll be a choppy trade in the mid-60s to mid-70s until the market gets more clarity on the driving narratives,” said Jon Byrne, analyst at Strategas Securities. 

Traders continue to track tensions in the Middle East, the prospects of a second Trump presidency and OPEC decisions on output. The outlook remains weak, with global supply expected to outpace demand next year. China’s latest measures to kick-start its economy stopped short of direct stimulus, and inflation remains weak.

In one bright spot for bulls, President-elect Donald Trump is expected to name Marco Rubio as secretary of state, a person familiar with the matter said. The Florida senator has previously supported a maximum-pressure campaign against Iran and an emboldened Israeli response to threats from OPEC’s largest producer. 

--With assistance from Alex Longley and Sherry Su.

First Published:13 Nov 2024, 02:18 AM IST
