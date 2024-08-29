Oil rises nearly 2% on tightening supplies from Libya, Iraq

GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 7):UPDATE 7-Oil rises nearly 2% on tightening supplies from Libya, Iraq

Reuters
Published29 Aug 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Oil rises nearly 2% on tightening supplies from Libya, Iraq
Oil rises nearly 2% on tightening supplies from Libya, Iraq

*

Libya oil output down by more than half as of Thursday

*

Iraq to lower output, exports in September, source says

*

Expectations for U.S. rate cuts support oil prices

(New throughout)

By Shariq Khan

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose by more than a dollar a barrel on Thursday as supply disruptions in Libya and plans to lower output in Iraq raised concerns of a tightening market.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.35, or 1.8%, to $75.85 a barrel by 12:01 p.m. EDT (1601 GMT). Brent crude futures were up $1.07, or 1.4%, to $79.72 a barrel.

More than half of Libya's oil production was offline on Thursday and exports were halted at several ports amid a standoff between rival political factions. About 700,000 barrels per day of oil output is offline in the country, according to Reuters calculations.

"Libyan exports were holding up so far, but with the closure of the export terminal, that should translate in a tighter Atlantic basin," said Giovanni Staunovo, an analyst at UBS.

Meanwhile, Iraq

plans to reduce

oil output in September as part of a plan to compensate for producing over the quota agreed with the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Iraq, which produced 4.25 million bpd in July, will cut output to between 3.85 million and 3.9 million bpd next month, the source said. Its agreed quota is 4 million bpd.

The possibility of a strong output cut and Iraq's cancellation of an export cargo were likely helping lift oil prices, Staunovo said, cautioning that most market participants will wait to see an actual drop in exports.

Expectations for the U.S. central bank to start cutting interest rates next month also supported oil prices. Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said it may be time for cuts, with inflation down farther and unemployment up more than anticipated.

The disruptions, and expectations of lower interest rates in the U.S., turned the attention away from signs of weak demand.

Oil prices lost more than 1% in the previous session after data showed U.S. crude inventories last week fell by 846,000 barrels to 425.2 million, smaller than the draw of 2.3 million barrels forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Total oil products inventories in Europe's Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining hub rose 1.1% in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar in London, Katya Golubkova in Tokyo and Trixie Yap in Singapore; Editing by Jason Neely, Mark Potter and Paul Simao)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Aug 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsOil rises nearly 2% on tightening supplies from Libya, Iraq

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,758.95
    03:43 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -100.25 (-2.06%)

    Tata Steel

    153.00
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.46%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.75
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3 (1.73%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.05
    03:57 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    -3.9 (-1.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    TV18 Broadcast

    51.61
    03:58 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    3.67 (7.66%)

    Gujarat State Petronet

    419.10
    03:41 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    23.5 (5.94%)

    Whirlpool Of India

    2,190.40
    03:50 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    119.95 (5.79%)

    Concord Biotech

    1,704.10
    03:46 PM | 29 AUG 2024
    90.45 (5.61%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,985.00285.00
      Chennai
      73,125.00-503.00
      Delhi
      73,340.0071.00
      Kolkata
      72,838.00-144.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue