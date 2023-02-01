Online cab aggregators Ola and Uber have reportedly discontinued their services in the city of Guwahati from February 1. According to a report by The Meghalayan, 18,000 cab operators will stop providing Ola and Uber services. In addition, more than 16,000 Rapido bike riders will also stop operations from today.

The service closure was announced by All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha in protest against the alleged harassment of cab drivers by the cab aggregators.

“Ola and Uber started operations in Assam in 2015. In the first year, they gave us good incentives. But in later days they started harassment of cab drivers. They started taking 40 to 60 per cent of the commission from cab drivers per trip. This is not reasonable," All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha general secretary Jyotish Deka said.

“They are also taking the dynamic price from us. If we pay such a commission, nothing is left for us. We work for 18-20 hours. We have to pay installments in the banks and finance companies for loans against vehicles and maintain our family also," Deka added.

For now, the cab services will be available through two local cab operators- Pei India and AM2 in Guwahati city.

One of the major demands of the All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha is security for the cab drivers on duty. “Under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines 2020, health insurance and provident fund are to be provided to the cab drivers. But they are not implementing this clause. We also demand security for the cab drivers on duty," Deka further said.

Deka says that they have submitted representations to the transport minister, transport commissioner and deputy commissioner on many occasions. But there was no response.