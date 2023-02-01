Ola and Uber services discontinued in Guwahati from today: Report
- The service closure was announced by All Assam Cab Mazdoor Sangha in protest against the alleged harassment of cab drivers by the cab aggregators.
Online cab aggregators Ola and Uber have reportedly discontinued their services in the city of Guwahati from February 1. According to a report by The Meghalayan, 18,000 cab operators will stop providing Ola and Uber services. In addition, more than 16,000 Rapido bike riders will also stop operations from today.
