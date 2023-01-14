Ola Electric will open 100 experience centers by January 26, CEO says

Ola Electric opened 100 experience centers in 2022. The company, recently announced that it sold 25,000 scooters in December 2022, increasing its market share to 30%. Continuing the growth path, Ola Electric now aims to open 100 experience centers across the country by Republic Day this year.
In a post on microblogging site Twitter, Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the company is opening 100 more experience centers by January 26, ‘getting as close to our customers as possible’.
“We had 100 experience centers by the end of Dec 2022. Opening 100 more by 26th Jan across India. All these centers will also have service desks. Getting as close to our customers as possible!," reads Bhavish’s tweet.
Previously, Ola has announced that it will soon enter the premium EV category in the country. It aims to bring 1,000 electric cars. It said that its cars will come with benefits such as 100 percent ride assurance post allocation of the cab, zero cancellations, and 100 percent cashless payments and more.
Ola Electric offers three electric scooters in the country- Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric scooter that was launched in 2021. It is offered at a price range of ₹99999 to ₹1,39,999.
Last year, Ola Electric introduced Ola S1 in August and Ola S1 Air in October. Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. While the Ola S1 Air comes with a price tag of ₹85,000. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.
Recently, the company announced that both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will now be available in all colour variants. These include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.
