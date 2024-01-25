Ola mobility biz turns profitable, sets sights on industry leadership
The mobility business posted an adjusted Ebitda of about ₹250 crore in FY23, compared to a loss of ₹66 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing
Bengaluru: Ola on Thursday said it has appointed former Unilever executive Hemant Bakshi as the chief executive officer (CEO) for its mobility business, which turned Ebitda positive in fiscal year 2023 (FY23) for the first time, as it looks to focus on areas including ride-hailing and e-commerce services.