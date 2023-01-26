Ola Republic Day offer: Get up to ₹15,000 discount on Ola S1 Pro scooter2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:18 AM IST
- Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric scooter that was launched in 2021. The electric scooter comes with a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh.
Ola Electric has announced a Republic Day offer for its buyers. On the occasion of 74th Republic Day occasion, the company is giving a chance to get a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro. The offer is available in the form of a flat discount of ₹10,000 and an additional discount of ₹5,000 on its khaki colour variant.
