Ola Electric has announced a Republic Day offer for its buyers. On the occasion of 74th Republic Day occasion, the company is giving a chance to get a discount of up to ₹15,000 on the purchase of Ola S1 Pro. The offer is available in the form of a flat discount of ₹10,000 and an additional discount of ₹5,000 on its khaki colour variant.

In addition, buyers can get an extra discount of up to ₹10,000 with Ola Exchange offer. The said offer is live from today, January 26. It will be available till January 29.

Announcing the offer via its official Twitter handle, Ola Electric said “Needed a reason to switch to India’s #1 EV? This Republic Day, we’re giving you many! Enjoy incredible offers and so much more".

For those unaware, Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric scooter that was launched in 2021. The electric scooter comes with a starting price of ₹1.40 lakh. It offered in multiple colour options that include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millennial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.

The e-scooter is claimed to offer a true range of up to 170Km. Ola S1 Pro is said to jump from 0 to 40kmph in 2.9 seconds. The scooter takes 6.5 hours to charge. Eco, Normal, Sports and Hyper are the driving modes available on the vehicle.

Recently, the company rolled out MoveOS 3 update to Ola S1 Pro. The OS brings a host of new features like hill-assist, fast charging and more. It also upgrades the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Hypercharging is one of the key features that come with the latest software update. The technology is said to offer up to 50 km driving range with just 15 minutes of charging. Proximity unlock, party mode and various moods are other features that come with MoveOS 3.