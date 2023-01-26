Ola Republic Day offer: Get up to 15,000 discount on Ola S1 Pro scooter

Recently, the company rolled out MoveOS 3 update to Ola S1 Pro. The OS brings a host of new features like hill-assist, fast charging and more. It also upgrades the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup. Hypercharging is one of the key features that come with the latest software update. The technology is said to offer up to 50 km driving range with just 15 minutes of charging. Proximity unlock, party mode and various moods are other features that come with MoveOS 3.

