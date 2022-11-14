Ola scooter scam: 20 held for duping over 1,000 of crores in pan-India scam

At least 20 people were held after the Delhi cybercrime police busted a gang that had duped over 1,000 persons in the online Ola scooter scam. Twenty people have been held from various parts of the country including Karnataka's Bengaluru, Haryana's Gurugram and Bihar's Patna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Devesh Mahla informed on Monday.
Devesh Mahla also said that the gang duped online over 1,000 persons of crores of rupees by making them believe that they have bought electric scooters. The online Ola scooter scam came after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered under Section 420 of IPC on the basis of a complaint received by the cyber police station on 7 October.
HOW DID IT BEGIN?
Two persons designed a fake website of Ola scooters in Bengaluru and targeted persons who wanted to buy one. As soon as they upload their details on the website, both the Bengaluru men share their mobile numbers and other details with their gang members in the other states, police added.
Subsequently, the gang members from Bihar and Telangana called the victims and ask them to online transfer ₹499 in the name of booking Ola scooter, police said.
The gang members further ask each of the victims to transfer Rs. 60,000 to 70,000 in the name of insurance and transportation charges of the scooter.
In his complaint, the complainant alleged that he tried to book Ola electric scooter via Ola app on 26 September as that is the only way to purchase it. However, he was not able to complete that process as was looking for a finance option.
He received a call from Ola electric scooter and the person who called described the offline process to purchase the scooter. The victim received another call from the same person who walked him through the booking process, for which he was asked to pay ₹499.
He paid that amount via PayU app, in return he send the complainant a booking confirmation slip and "started" the process, the complainant stated.
On the next day, he received one email about all finance options and as per his suggestion, the complainant decided to go with Ola money for finance. Then he generated a down payment link for him of ₹30,000 which was received via PayU app on WhatsApp.
Going by the finance plan, the complainant agreed to pay ₹30,000 as down payment and the rest amount in estimated monthly instalments (EMIs). The complainant later got an email where the sanctioned amount was shown as ₹72,000 and the accused again asked him to pay the rest of the amount
The complainant further stated that he got an email where the sanctioned amount was shown as Rs. 72,000 and the rest was required to be paid by him. After getting the email, he talked to that person again, who suggested him to pay the rest amount. The accused also asked the victim to pay ₹13,000 delivery charges so that the scooter could be dispatched on the day itself.
The Delhi cybercrime police has arrested 20 people in connection with Ola scooter scam.
