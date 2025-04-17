‘Old fashioned naam hai, dhang ka rakh lete’: Netizens on Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge naming their child Fatehsinh

Former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan and his wife Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their first baby child and named him as Fatehsinh Khan. The duo announced it on Instagram with cute photos showcasing their first moments as a family. Internet users have reacted with surprise to the name of their son.

Harbhajan Singh, Anushka Sharma, Angad Bedi congratulated both as the news went viral. The joint post shows Zaheer Khan holding his child on his lap while Sagarika rests her hands around Zaheer's shoulders. They captioned the post, "With love, gratitude and divine blessings we welcome our precious little baby boy, Fatehsinh Khan."

The name "Fatehsinh" symbolises a “victorious lion.”

Netizens react It ignited debate on social media whether the name is correct. One of the users commented, “Der aaye par durusht aaye”, another remarked, “Old-fashioned naam hai, Kuch to dhng ka rkh leta ya." “Gud choice.i was worried they may name him taimur aurangzeb etc”, “Zaheer Khan has been my favorite bowler and he is a very good bowler, once again I wish him all the best for the birth of a son” were some other comments made.

