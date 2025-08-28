Old-school artillery still has a place in the drone age

SUMY, Ukraine—In the winter, a Ukrainian commander saw 12 Russian soldiers moving across a field, leaving him with a choice of how to respond: drones or artillery?

He chose artillery, which wiped out the soldiers within minutes, said the battery commander who took the order.

Drones are pushing tanks, armored carriers and sometimes even soldiers from the Ukrainian front line. But artillery, the historic battlefield staple, is digging in.

Howitzers continue to play a major role in Ukraine and the U.S. and its allies are turning to Kyiv for advice as they contemplate their next generation of big guns and how to use them.

“For 12 soldiers, you may have needed 12 drones, and would need time to get them over there," said the battery commander, who goes by the call sign Bobcat. He fired five shells, which arrived in minutes and obliterated the area.

The war has been a global test bed for military equipment and tactics, with the use of drones, in particular, changing the face of warfare. These unmanned aerial vehicles offer a more precise way of targeting an adversary, including artillery pieces themselves, forcing artillerists to position their guns further from the front line.

But Ukrainian artillerists say they aren’t using howitzers any less because of drones. They are telling the U.S. and other allies that big guns retain some key advantages, not least greater firepower. Simplicity also matters, because complex modern software and electronics are sometimes unreliable, they say. Still, gunners must find ways to avoid being targeted by drones, such as using concealment and decoys.

Gen. James Rainey, who heads the U.S. Army Futures Command, says the army continually studies Ukraine and while drones are a major disruption for howitzers, the big guns still have their advantages.

“If you’re trying to cross a river and you have a dug in enemy, and there’s no civilians, you don’t want to be flying UAVs and picking people off one at a time," said Rainey, whose command looks at ways to equip and transform the Army. You want artillery “to set the far side of that river on fire," he said.

The weapon that Joseph Stalin is said to have called the “god of war" took an early, important role in the conflict that quickly devolved into a largely static stalemate. As supplies of shells ran low, the large-scale adoption of drones gave both sides a precise alternative.

Artillery was responsible for most combat deaths in the last century’s two world wars. In Ukraine, UAVs have accounted for around 70% to 80% of casualties, according to one Western official. They have also decimated both sides’ armored forces. Russia has lost almost 12,000 tanks, personnel carriers and other armored vehicles, mostly to drones, as of late July, according to Oryx, an independent team of analysts that tracks losses in the war.

Ukraine is using drones more than its artillery in large part because it has more of them than it does howitzers and their shells, rather than one being more effective than the other, military officials and analysts said.

On a recent visit, the battlefield in the Sumy region was almost entirely devoid of armored vehicles, while roads heading to the front line were draped in nets to stop drone attacks.

Drone pilots themselves recognize the advantages of artillery.

“Drones can be jammed, shot down, or affected by weather conditions," said Junior Sgt. Ivan Korniyenko, a UAV operator in the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade.

An artillery shell tends to be cheaper. Earlier this summer, a 155mm standard shell sold for around $3,200, according to one ammunition manufacturer. A Ukrainian brigade recently said it was buying two types of domestically made drones with batteries for around $16,000 and $10,000 each. Chinese made Mavic drones can cost around $1,000, but their range and ability to carry heavy payloads are lower.

Artillery also packs a punch that UAVs can’t match.

A 155mm shell fired from some howitzers has 6.6 kilograms of explosive powder—equivalent to 14.6 pounds—with some ammunition going up to 12 kilograms, said Col. Serhiy Musiyenko, deputy commander of Ukraine’s missile and artillery forces. But the danger is magnified many times over because the explosion blows shell fragments across a wider area.

A typical first-person-view drone can carry only around 1 pound, with some going up to 4½ pounds, he said.

“A drone can probably fly through the window of an apartment and explode there, but you can use a 10 kilo shell to destroy the entire house," said Musiyenko.

This gives artillery a so-called mass effect, meaning it can be used to carpet whole areas.

Western nations have been studying Ukraine closely. The Finnish army has been training on how to disperse and camouflage its artillery, while also equipping its operators with counterdrone weapons.

The U.S. and its allies sent around 500 pieces of artillery of 17 different types in the first year following Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, according to Musiyenko. That ranged from more modern self-propelled guns, such as Germany’s Panzerhaubitze 2000 and the Swedish Archer system, to older versions of the U.S. self-propelled M109.

It is the older, simpler howitzers artillerists say they like.

Their favorite, the mainly British-made M777, has to be towed into position, which some U.S. generals have said makes it slow and obsolete because of drones’ ability to spot and target guns quickly. But more advanced self-propelled howitzers, artillery guns mounted on tracked or wheeled chassis, tend to be targeted as they are moving away from their firing position, said Musiyenko. These vehicles can also break down.

At a warehouse in the Sumy region, a mechanic attached to Bobcat’s 43rd Brigade said that at least one part or function of their Panzerhaubitzes will regularly break or fail. “Everyday," he said.

Towed pieces, such as the M777 and the smaller British L118, are simple to use and repair, artillerists said. The same applies for the aging versions of the self-propelled M109, another Ukrainian favorite.

Towed artillery is also easier to hide among trees and camouflage. Artillerists use wooden and inflatable decoys to direct fire away from the real gun. Troops often move their howitzer during twilight hours, when drone operators can’t see well and night vision isn’t as effective.

Rainey, of the U.S. Army, said that self-propelled artillery would still have an advantage in a war of rapid advances, as opposed to the mostly static front lines in Ukraine.

“Drones are really accurate and bring the shot right to the target, but artillery will cover the whole area," said Vasyl, a drone pilot who finds and pinpoints targets for the 43rd Brigade’s artillery.

“Artillery was, is and will be the god of war," he said.

