Old-school artillery still has a place in the drone age

Artillery was responsible for most combat deaths in the last century’s two world wars. In Ukraine, UAVs have accounted for around 70% to 80% of casualties, according to one Western official. They have also decimated both sides’ armored forces. Russia has lost almost 12,000 tanks, personnel carriers and other armored vehicles, mostly to drones, as of late July, according to Oryx, an independent team of analysts that tracks losses in the war.