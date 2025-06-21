Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to avoid, diversions on Sunday morning - Check timings and other details

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding special traffic arrangements in view of the “Olympic Day Run and Fit India Bicycle Rally” being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event is scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Sunday, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, traffic movement will be regulated or diverted on certain stretches. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Key Diversions and Restrictions (on a need basis): Sewa Nagar Red Light: Traffic from Sewa Nagar, Jor Bagh, 2nd Avenue, and INA will be diverted towards Tyagraj Stadium, 4th Avenue Road, and Khanna Market Road.

Mehar Chand Market: Heavy vehicles from Mehar Chand Market and Lodhi Colony will be diverted towards 4th Avenue Road.

CGO Complex Road Cut on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg: Vehicles coming from Moolchand will not be allowed to turn left towards the CGO Complex. Traffic will continue straight on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.

Atal Urja Bhawan Red Light: Traffic from Lodhi Road heading towards Pragati Vihar Red Light will be turned back via a U-turn at Atal Urja Bhawan.