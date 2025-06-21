Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to avoid, diversions on Sunday morning - Check timings and other details

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory regarding special traffic arrangements in view of the “Olympic Day Run and Fit India Bicycle Rally” being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The event is scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Sunday, from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, traffic movement will be regulated or diverted on certain stretches. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly.
Traffic from Sewa Nagar, Jor Bagh, 2nd Avenue, and INA will be diverted towards Tyagraj Stadium, 4th Avenue Road, and Khanna Market Road.
Heavy vehicles from Mehar Chand Market and Lodhi Colony will be diverted towards 4th Avenue Road.
Vehicles coming from Moolchand will not be allowed to turn left towards the CGO Complex. Traffic will continue straight on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg.
Traffic from Lodhi Road heading towards Pragati Vihar Red Light will be turned back via a U-turn at Atal Urja Bhawan.
The Delhi Traffic Police has requested citizens to cooperate and follow the advisory to avoid inconvenience. Real-time updates will be shared via their official social media handles.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!