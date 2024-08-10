‘Olympic state of mind..’ Anand Mahindra praises this 99 year old swimmer

Anand Mahindra appreciates Betty Brussel, a 99 year old swimmer, drawing comparison to young sports persons participating in Paris Olympics 2024.

“We’ve enjoyed watching young, powerful sportspersons compete in Paris.

But here’s Betty Brussel at the age of 99.

So as the games wind down in Paris, this clip reminds us that having a lifelong ‘Olympic state of mind’ is more powerful…” Mahindra posted on X.

pic.twitter.com/67pOCAC55A — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2024

Betty Brussel was born in Holland in 1924 and started taking swimming lessons with her siblings in canals near Amsterdam, according to a report by the Guardian.

Brussel moved to Canada with her husband Gerrit in 1959, moved to Canada, outside the town of Grand Forks. Brussel started her competitive swimming journey in her mid-sixties, when she competed in the British Columbia Senior Games, the report said.

Her coach Stanley Wilson appreciated her and said Brussel’s seemingly inexhaustible energy has become an inspiration for others, the report said.

Anand Mahindra is known for his praising different talents on social media. Previously he praised Neeraj Chopra for securing silver medal in men’s javelin.

He praised gold medal winner Arshad Nadeem's record-breaking achievements and commended his camaraderie with Neeraj Chopra.

“I confess.

I was devastated last night when @Neeraj_chopra1 didn’t win his second Olympic gold medal.

But, this morning, I first want to congratulate Arshad Nadeem for his record-breaking throw.

AND his sportsmanship & camaraderie with Neeraj,” Mahindra said.

He also appreciated Neeraj Chopra for his consistency.

Then I want to tell Neeraj… pic.twitter.com/4KjPPrDh2e — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 9, 2024

Mahindra also extended his wishes to the Indian hockey team after India beat Spain 2-1 to win bronze in men's hockey at theParis Olympics on August 8.

After all the heartbreaks of the past few days, I think I just broke the world record for holding one’s breath….



I exhaled only in the last second before the whistle…



So thank you #TeamIndia for the life support system.



🇮🇳👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#Bronze pic.twitter.com/nXNWrAeIyU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 8, 2024