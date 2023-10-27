News
Oman eyes India's support in building space programme
Summary
- The nations had previously inked a memorandum of understanding in 2018, underscoring peaceful cooperation in space
New Delhi: India is stepping up efforts to bolster Oman's space programme, focusing on human capacity development and providing space-based services, according to people aware of the matter.
