BREAKING | Omar Abdullah confirms explosions heard across Srinagar hours after Ind-Pak ceasefire: 'What the hell'

India Pakistan Conflict: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has confirmed that explosions were heard across Srinagar, mere hours after India and Pakistan agreed to ‘immediate ceasefire’. Blackouot was impoosed in Srinagar after huge explosions were reported in the capital city.

“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!” J&K CM Omar Abdullah posted on X, (formerly Twitter), adding, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up”.

Only a few hours after the declaration of ‘immediate ceasefire’ between India and Pakistan, projectiles were seen in the sky in Jammu city. Shelling was also heard in Akhnoor, Udhampur. Air raid sirens were heard in Rajasthan's Balmer, blackout imposed.

Shots were also heard in Baramulla.

Further, a blast was also heard at Sopore.

Full blackout in Jaisalmer, other parts of Rajasthan, and Punjab. A complete blackout has also been enforced in Moga, Punjab.

Drones were spotrted in Am,ritsar, says eyewitnesses.

“Ceasefire violations along the LoC and drones over Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan,” said a senior government official.

“You can trust a snake before you trust Pakistan. Ceasefire violation in some areas of J&K including RS Pura and Samba and reportedly drone activity in Kashmir valley, Udhampur and Sundarbani”, posted Former DGP J&K SP Vaid.

Mint was informed by locals that houses were damaged in Sonawar area of Srinagar. Blasts continue in the Badami Bagh Cantonment near Sonawar.

Pakistan and India agreed on Saturday, May 10, to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by US President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".