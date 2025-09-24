Omar Abdullah says Ladakh 'wasn’t even promised statehood' as clashes kill 4, ‘imagine how betrayed J&K feels’

As Ladakh witnessed a violent day after clashes between security forces and protesters over Ladakh statehood that killed four, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah noted that the Union Territory “wasn’t even promised statehood” and “celebrated the UT status in 2019.”

In a post on X, Omar Abdullah said, “Ladakh wasn’t even promised Statehood, they celebrated UT status in 2019 and they feel betrayed and angry.”

Highlighting the longstanding grievances of J&K over statehood, Omar Abdullah said, “Now try to imagine how betrayed & disappointed we in J&K feel when the promise of statehood to J&K remains unfulfilled even though we have gone about demanding it democratically, peacefully & responsibly.”

Ladakh clashes over statehood At least four people died and 30 others injured in intense clashes between protesters and security personnel during the Leh Apex Body (LAB) sponsored shutdown in Leh town of Ladakh on Wednesday, September 24, officials said.

Police had to resort to firing to bring the situation under control after the protesters, who have launched an agitation for statehood for Ladakh and extension of the Sixth Schedule, indulged in widespread violence, they said.