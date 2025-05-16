Omar Abdullah vs Mehbooba Mufti over Tulbul Project and Indus Water Treaty ends in ‘rise above gutter'

While the dust has settled after days of escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, a war of words has begun between Mehbooba Mufti – former Chief Minister of state of Jammu and Kashmir – and Omar Abdullah – incumbent Chief Minister of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir – over ‘revival’ of the Tulbul Navigation Project and the suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) after the Pahalgam terror attack.

It started with Omar Abdullah posting a video of the abandoned Tulbul project on Thursday, May 15. The J&K chief minister said it was “abandoned under pressure from Pakistan citing the Indus Water Treaty.”

“Now that the IWT has been “temporarily suspended” I wonder if we will be able to resume the project. It will give us the advantage of allowing us to use the Jhelum for navigation. It will also improve the power generation of downstream power projects, especially in winter,” Omar Abdullah said.

Reacting to the post, Mehbooba Mufti hit back at Omar Abdullah for not choosing his words wisely. She said such statements on Tulbul were not only “irresponsible" but also “dangerously provocative”.

“At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war—with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction and immense suffering such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative….Weaponizing something as essential and life giving as water is not only inhumane but also risks internationalizing what should remain a bilateral matter,” she said.

To her post slamming him, Omar Abdullah accused Mehbooba Mufti of trying to score some “cheap publicity points”.

He said, “Actually what is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points & please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have always opposed this treaty & I will continue to do so.”

“Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering, it’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves.”

Mehboba Mufti said, "Time will reveal who seeks to appease whom. However, it's worth recalling that your esteemed grandfather Sheikh Sahab once advocated for accession to Pakistan for over two decades after losing power. But post being reinstated as Chief Minister he suddenly reversed his stance by aligning with India."

“In contrast the PDP has consistently upheld its convictions & commitments & unlike your party whose loyalties have shifted dramatically according to political expediency,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

Omar Abdullah then mocked Mehbooba Mufti, asking her if this was the best argument she could bring in.