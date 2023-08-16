Hello User
Business News/ News / OMG 2 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi’s film sees exceptional jump on Independence Day. Check details here

OMG 2 collection: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's film sees exceptional jump on Independence Day. Check details here

2 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:23 PM IST Edited By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

Akshay Kumar's ‘OMG 2’ earns 17.27 crore on Day 5, faces competition from ‘Gadar 2’ and collects 72.27 crore in 5 days.

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi released on August 11

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 earned a whopping 17.27 crore on Day 5 in India. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said the film saw an exceptional jump on Independence Day and added that it's clash with Gadar 2 eroded its true potential. He further said the would have easily collected much more if it hadn't released alongside Gadar 2.

The five days collection of the film is 72.27 crore. On it's opening day, it earned 10.26 crore, the day 2 collection was 15.30 crore. On its third, fourth and fifth day collection, the film earned 17.55 crore, 12.06 crore and 17.10 crore respectively.

As per Sacnilk.com report, the film could see its lowest collection of 7 crore on its sixth day. Presented by Viacom18 Studios, "OMG 2" is produced by Cape of Good Films and Wakaoo. The film touches upon the importance of sex education in schools. It is a spiritual sequel of "OMG - Oh My God!", starring Kumar and Paresh Rawal, which was released in 2012.

Akshay Kumar plays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger while Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of Lord Shiva devotee named Kanti Sharan Mudgal and Yami Gautam essays the role of a lawyer in the film.

Prior to the release, several reports had claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But later, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and was given an ‘A’ (Adults Only) certificate. However after the film was released, several cinema-goers said the film deserves U/A certificate.

Meanwhile, the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI) in a joint statement on Monday said box office collections swelled to nearly 400 crore during the busiest single weekend for cinema halls and multiplexes since Covid.

From Rajnikanth starrer Jailer to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 to Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 to Chiranjeevi and Tamannah Bhatia’s Bholaa Shankar, the movies set the box office bells ringing from the evening of August 11 to 13. This is a "new all-time theatrical gross box office record" in its 100 years of history, it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

16 Aug 2023, 01:23 PM IST
