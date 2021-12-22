Amid a rise in Omicron cases in India, the country's top surgeon Dr Randeep Guleria has suggested that people must do two key things to protect themselves from this new variant of coronavirus. While stating that Omicron is "more transmissible variant", Guleria said people should complete their vaccination and follow the rules laid down by the ministry of health for following Covid appropriate behaviour.

"Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour," he said, reported news agency ANI.

#Omicron is a more transmissible variant. We need to do two things to protect ourselves, first one is to take vaccines and the second is to follow Covid appropriate behavior: Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi pic.twitter.com/senr3AoEIw — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2021

Last week, Dr Guleria had said India should be prepared as the Omicron cases rise at a fast speed across Europe. "We should prepare and hope that things should not be as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality," he had said.

To take a closer look at the Covid situation across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meet on December 23 i.e. tomorrow. India's Omicron tally has surged to 213 on Wednesday, with Delhi and Maharashtra recording the highest total cases at 57 and 54, respectively. Of the total 213 patients, 90 have been discharged after recovery, the Union Health Ministry's latest data shows.

The Centre has also asked states to impose night curfew and strictly regulate large gatherings amid a surge in cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant in different parts of the country.

Also read: 'We should prepare': Dr Randeep Guleria on Omicron spike across UK

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.