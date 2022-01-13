2 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 06:29 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies; focus must on local containment, the Prime Minister said
At an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an initial skepticism about Omicron is slowly getting cleared.
The new strain Omicron is infecting people several times faster than previous ones, PM Modi said. The PM has also said that it's very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies.
The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.
Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.
The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.
Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.
