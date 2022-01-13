At an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an initial skepticism about Omicron is slowly getting cleared.

The new strain Omicron is infecting people several times faster than previous ones, PM Modi said. The PM has also said that it's very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies.

“Focus must on local containment," the Prime Minister stressed, adding that Covid-19 vaccination is biggest weapon against the pandemic.

“We need to further accelerate 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to reach 100% vaccination coverage," PM Modi said.

The interaction was being held in the wake of a steep rise in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.

Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

The Prime Minister had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 through a video conference.

Reviewing the Covid situation, PM Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.

Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.

The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

