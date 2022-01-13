This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies; focus must on local containment, the Prime Minister said
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
At an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an initial skepticism about Omicron is slowly getting cleared.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
At an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an initial skepticism about Omicron is slowly getting cleared.
The new strain Omicron is infecting people several times faster than previous ones, PM Modi said. The PM has also said that it's very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies.
The new strain Omicron is infecting people several times faster than previous ones, PM Modi said. The PM has also said that it's very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies.
The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.
Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.
The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.
The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.
Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!