Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Omicron infecting people several times faster: PM Modi at meet with CMs on Covid-19

Omicron infecting people several times faster: PM Modi at meet with CMs on Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a virtual meeting with CMs to review the COVID-19 situation in their respective states, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 06:29 PM IST Meghna Sen

  • Very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies; focus must on local containment, the Prime Minister said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an initial skepticism about Omicron is slowly getting cleared.

At an interaction with the chief ministers of all states on the coronavirus situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that an initial skepticism about Omicron is slowly getting cleared.

The new strain Omicron is infecting people several times faster than previous ones, PM Modi said. The PM has also said that it's very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies.

The new strain Omicron is infecting people several times faster than previous ones, PM Modi said. The PM has also said that it's very important to safeguard economy and livelihood of common people while framing Covid-19 strategies.

“Focus must on local containment," the Prime Minister stressed, adding that Covid-19 vaccination is biggest weapon against the pandemic.

“Focus must on local containment," the Prime Minister stressed, adding that Covid-19 vaccination is biggest weapon against the pandemic.

“We need to further accelerate 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to reach 100% vaccination coverage," PM Modi said.

“We need to further accelerate 'Har Ghar Dastak' programme to reach 100% vaccination coverage," PM Modi said.

The interaction was being held in the wake of a steep rise in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.

The interaction was being held in the wake of a steep rise in coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant. Union Ministers Amit Shah and Mansukh Mandaviya also attended the meeting.

Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

The Prime Minister had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 through a video conference.

The Prime Minister had chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9 through a video conference.

Reviewing the Covid situation, PM Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

Reviewing the Covid situation, PM Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.

The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers, besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities, has also started.

Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.

Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.

The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.

The prime minister had said that a meeting with the chief ministers be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best practices and the public health response.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!