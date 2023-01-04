The data that the current Covid-19 wave in China was dominated by Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7 was based on an analysis of more than 2,000 genomes by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO also said that XBB.1.5 was the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant so far but no change in its severity has been seen.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}