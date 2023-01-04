The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday that China's recent Covid-19 outbreak is predominantly led by the Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7, which together account for 97.5 per cent of all local infections, while urging Beijing to deliver rapid and regular data on hospitalisations and deaths in the country. This comes as China’s National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily Covid-19 infections and deaths amid a lack of reliable figures after infections exploded as Covid-19 restrictions in the country were eased.
“We continue to ask China for more rapid, regular, reliable data on hospitalizations and deaths, as well as more comprehensive, real-time viral sequencing. WHO is concerned about the risk to life in China and has reiterated the importance of vaccination, including booster doses to protect against hospitalization, severe disease and death," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing.
The data that the current Covid-19 wave in China was dominated by Omicron subvariants BA.5.2 and BF.7 was based on an analysis of more than 2,000 genomes by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The WHO also said that XBB.1.5 was the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant so far but no change in its severity has been seen.
On the lack of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths data from China, the WHO said China's data is not giving an accurate picture of the situation in the country and underrepresents the number of hospitalisations and deaths from the disease.
"We believe that the current numbers being published from China underrepresent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, in terms of ICU admissions, particularly in terms of death," said Mike Ryan, WHO's emergencies director, at a media briefing.
Meanwhile, health officials abroad have been struggling to work out the scale of the outbreak and how to stop it from spreading, with more countries introducing measures such as pre-departure Covid tests for arrivals from China, moves that Beijing has criticised.
