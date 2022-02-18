Omicron surge: Niti Aayog's Dr VK Paul on Friday said that third wave surge driven by Omicron variant of Covid has settled but the country cannot lower guards as yet.

“We can see that the surge has settled, but we must also know that there are cases at a significant number. Hopefully, it will be sustained but we cannot lower our guards. There should be a complete watch that we are ready for any eventuality," said Dr VK Paul, Member-Health, Niti Aayog.

India recorded 25,920 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours with daily positivity rate little over 2%. The country also saw 66,254 recoveries in the same period that brought down the number of active cases to under 3 lakh.

