Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava have written to chief secretaries of all states or UTs to set up round the clock functional RAT (rapid antigen tests) booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits, reported ANI .

"Any individual presenting with fever with or without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, the recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhoea should be considered as a suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise," the health ministry has said.

