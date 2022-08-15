Omicron-specific Covid vaccine for India in 6 months, expects Adar Poonawalla2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 08:02 PM IST
Serum Institue of India's Adar Poonawalla said he expects an Omicron-specific Covid-19 vaccine for India in 6 months
Serum Institute of India's (SII) Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said on Monday that he expects an Omicron-specific vaccine against the coronavirus for India in six months