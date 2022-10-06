Akasa Air will now allow you to travel with your pets from 1 November. However, in the cabin, the pets should weigh not more than 7 kgs. The rest will be allowed in cargo. The bookings for the same will start from 15 October. The first available Akasa Air flight with pets permitted onboard will take off on 1 November. "The pets up to 7 kg (one pet) are allowed in/on board the cabin...the rest may be allowed in the cargo," Akasa Air said.

"We are announcing pets onboard from November 1 this year, for which the bookings will commence from October 15 and the flying will start from November 1," Belson Coutinho, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air told ANI.

With the announcement to allow pets onboard, Akasa Air has become the second commercial Indian carrier to permit passengers to travel with their pets. Earlier, Air India was the only commercial airline in the country which allowed pets on board with specific weights.

Further, Akasa Air has clarified that only domesticated pets (cats and dogs) will be allowed to fly in the cabin by paying a fee amount. The fee amount to take the pets onboard the Akasa Air flights would be announced shortly.

In other news regarding Akasa Air, Vinay Dubey, CEO of India's low-cost airline, Akasa Air, announced that it will get 18 brand-new aircraft by the end of March next year, after completing nearly 60 days in the airline business.

"We expect 18 new Boeing 737-MAX aircraft by the end of March 2023," CEO Vinay Dubey told ANI.